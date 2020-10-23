RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.

No charges yet for September shooting in Keremeos

Police say the victim is recovering

No charges have been laid yet in connection to a September shooting, that left one man injured in Keremeos.

“This incident is still under investigation by our Penticton RCMP Detachment General Investigation Section,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment Media Relations Officer. “Names of suspects cannot be released prior to any formal charges being approved.”

The victim of the shooting is recovering, confirmed Bayda.

One man was injured and three people were arrested following a shooting at a Keremeos home on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The RCMP said the victim of the shooting was taken to a local medical clinic after sustaining a severe gunshot wound. He was then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for advanced medical care.

READ MORE: Three arrested after shooting in Keremeos

Three individuals were arrested at the scene. At the time, RCMP said there wasn’t any risk to the public. But police wouldn’t comment further on what caused the shooting, or any information about the three arrested including their ages, citing that the investigation is ongoing.

The Penticton RCMP’s General Investigation Section has assumed conduct of the investigation.


Shooting

