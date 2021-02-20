Crews responded to a vehicle fire that broke out on Alain Road in Vernon Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The fire was extinguished with no injuries as a result. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

No injuries in Vernon car fire

BX Fire crews responded to Alain Road for a driveway car fire Saturday morning

There were no injuries in a vehicle fire that took place in a resident’s driveway on Alain Road in Vernon Saturday morning.

BX Fire crews responded to the scene around noon Feb. 20. Crews could be seen attending to the front engine of the sedan, where the fire was safely contained.

The owner of the vehicle was on scene, and said the fire started after a faulty ignition.

Alain Road, located a few blocks east of Butcher Boys along Silver Star Road, was briefly closed off while crews extinguished the fire.

Police are still seeking tips regarding a separate car fire that took place yesterday in an unoccupied vehicle near the DND grounds.

Study investigates flood hazards in Columbia Shuswap

