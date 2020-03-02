No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

A 63-year-old woman drove her corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza last Saturday

No one was injured during a crash at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 when a 63-year-old Kelowna woman drove her Toyota Corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza in Kelowna, according to RCMP.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said it’s remarkable that everyone escaped unscathed.

“The driver is extremely fortunate that no one was injured in this collision,” said. Noseworthy.

“The cause of this collision is believed to be driver error.”

Cpl. Noseworthy said the crash caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the building. The restaurant also was forced to board up its windows and close temporarily to repair the damages.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

