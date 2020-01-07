No parking on street during snow removal, City of Armstrong says

City issues notice prohibiting street parking during latest snowstorm

The City of Armstrong has issued a notice stating that all parked cars must be removed from city streets while crews tackle the latest snowstorm.

By the end of Tuesday the North Okanagan will have received an estimated 15-20 cm of snow in a 24-hour period, and freezing rain remains a possibility. To assist in the snow removal process, keeping vehicles out of the path of snowplows is a must.

“Crews are working under challenging conditions and vehicles parked on any street within the City create unsafe conditions and will cause interference with plowing, hauling, sanding and the maintenance required for our snow removal program,” said community services manager Warren Smith.

The City has the authority to tow vehicles parked on the street at the owners’ expense, according to bylaw. The City thanked residents for their co-operation during the winter season.

For more information on Armstrong’s snow removal program, you can view the city’s winter maintenance policy at cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

Most Read