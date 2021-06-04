The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘No road map’ for grieving, healing work after B.C. residential school finding: Chief

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc have been ‘constantly, collectively grappling with the heart-wrenching truth’

The chief of the Indigenous nation where the discovery was made of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., says there is no road map for the grieving and healing work to be done.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir says the nation has been “constantly, collectively grappling with the heart-wrenching truth brought to light.”

She says there’s been an outpouring of support and people who have expertise or information that may be useful in the ongoing investigation at the grave site of the former residential school are invited to contact the nation.

Casimir says the nation wants a public apology from the Catholic Church.

She adds that the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, which ran almost half of Canada’s residential schools, has yet to release any records about the school.

Casimir says the nation’s findings are so far preliminary and she expects a final report, including technical details, will be ready by the end of the month.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announced last week that it had used the services of a ground-penetrating radar specialist to find the remains of children long believed missing from the school, some as young as three years old.

Steady streams of people have stopped to pay their respects, and leave flowers, shoes and stuffed animals at the memorial to survivors outside the former school.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission report on Canada’s residential school system detailed harsh mistreatment of Indigenous children at the government-funded, church-run schools, where at least 4,100 children died.

The discovery last week has sparked countrywide grief and anger about the children’s treatment and calls for more searches at the institutions across Canada.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Religious order that ran residential school renews apology to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc

RELATED: Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

residential schools

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

Just Posted

Vernon city council approved a new seniors housing development slated for McCulloch Court that will add 48 one-bedroom units Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Contributed)
665 affordable rental units being built in Vernon, Lumby

Students, seniors, Indigenous people and homeless supported with basic necessity of shelter

RCMP officers will be patrolling North Okanagan lakes starting Friday, June 4, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP boat patrols start today in the North Okanagan

With summer weather here, the RCMP will be making sure locals are enjoying the water safely and lawfully

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Missing Vernon dad found dead

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31

Mardan Lumber Sales on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen was destroyed in a fire June 3, 2021. (Kevin B Mcken photo)
Spallumcheen lumber yard fire continues to affect highway traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect all day while emergency crews, BC Hydro remain on scene

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

Artist’s rendering of the Site C dam, the third hydro dam on the Peace River that started construction in 2015. (BC Hydrophoto)
FortisBC outlines renewable energy plan blueprint

Sees $100 billion savings in diversified approach rather than electrification option

Residents gather at Marine Park on June 2 to honour through dance and prayer the 215 children whose remains were recently located at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gathering in Salmon Arm honours ‘tiny ancestors’ at Kamloops residential school site

People gather to honour children who died, speaker urges participants to never forget them

(File photo)
Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving into cars, lamp post

RCMP say the man was allegedly impaired

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

Most Read