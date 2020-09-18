No Treat Trail in downtown Vernon this Halloween

The popular event has been cancelled due to gathering restrictions amid COVID-19

The Treat Trail in downtown Vernon is a no-go this Halloween.

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) has cancelled the popular Oct. 31 event due to restrictions on gathering sizes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to its members, DVA executive director Susan Lehman said the association held off making the decision for as long as possible with the hope that the Treat Trail could still be run.

“However, due to a number of factors including the continued restrictions on gatherings over 50 people, the requirement to have tracking information on participants, and the direction from the Province’s Public Health Officer that Halloween festivities this year be kept to small groups, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue planning for Treat Trail 2020 and will cancel our event this year,” Lehman said.

It’s been a challenging year for the DVA’s efforts to create events within the community, and Lehman says the association is eager to return to these events as soon as it’s safe and appropriate to do so.

“We share in the disappointment felt by many as this pandemic continues,” Lehman said. “That being said, the DVA is incredibly proud of the fortitude, resilience and creativity that our members have consistently demonstrated through this crisis and we are working hard to support you in every way we are able to.”

Hundreds of families participate in the Treat Trail each year, with children invited to hop from business to business in their costumes to collect candy in a safe and fun environment.

According to Lehman, the DVA counted 4,000 people on the trail in just two hours last year.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Just Posted

No Treat Trail in downtown Vernon this Halloween

The popular event has been cancelled due to gathering restrictions amid COVID-19

Armstrong flower shop says goodbye to beloved florist

Susan Hayes is retiring after 23 years at the Armstrong Flower and Gift Shoppe

Creative thinkers wanted for North Okanagan hackathon

Talent-themed hackathon will take place at the VIEW in Vernon Oct. 29

Child care planned for Vernon schools

Proposal for four facilities at area elementary sites

Morning Start: The World’s Oldest Hotel Has Been Operating Since 705 A.D.

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Fundraiser set up to held 10-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Danica Yeoman is undergoing treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

Rail traffic starts moving after 60-car derailment near Hope

Clean up effort ongoing after 60 cars carrying potash crashed along a rail bridge

Spoon-wielding man draws police presence in Penticton

Police say no one was harmed during the incident

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

Most Read