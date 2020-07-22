A screen shot of the tsunami.gov website shows the areas of coastal Alaska under tsunami advisories or warnings following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake late July 21, 2020. Coastal British Columbia is not under threat of tsunami. (SCREENSHOT)

No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after 7.4 Alaskan earthquake

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Emergency Info BC is reporting a major earthquake has occurred off the coast of Alaska, but there is no tsunami threat for coastal British Columbia.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska at 10:13 p.m. AKDT, or Alaska time, July 21, 2020. The earthquake was approximately eight miles deep.

Tsunami warnings and advisories have been issued for A number of coastal Alaska regions, however, British Columbia is not included in those advisories.

Emergency Info BC tweeted that there is no tsunami danger for coastal British Columbia.

Earthquakes Canada detected “seismic activity” of 4.6 magnitude off the coast of Port Hardy, B.C. at 11:16 p.m. No other information is available at this time.

Earthquake

