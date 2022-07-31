North Okanagan-area wildfires under control

Crews will be on-scene Sunday, July 31, near Cherryville and east of Armstrong

Crews remain on-scene of a wildfire near Cherryville that began Friday, July 29.

The Bryers Road fire is .31 hectares in size as of Sunday, July 31, and Kamloops Wildfire Centre fire information officer Aydan Coray says it’s classified as under control.

“We have at least eight personnel working on the fire and they have been assisted by a helicopter,” said Coray.

Crews are expected to be out at some point Sunday to check again on a .01 hectare-sized fire at Myriam Creek east of Armstrong and just north of Silver Star Provincial Park.

More information on active wildfires in B.C. can be found here.

