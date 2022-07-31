B.C. Wildfire crews will be on-scene of a pair of North Okanagan blazes Sunday, July 31. (Screen shot)

B.C. Wildfire crews will be on-scene of a pair of North Okanagan blazes Sunday, July 31. (Screen shot)

North Okanagan-area wildfires under control

Crews will be on-scene Sunday, July 31, near Cherryville and east of Armstrong

Crews remain on-scene of a wildfire near Cherryville that began Friday, July 29.

The Bryers Road fire is .31 hectares in size as of Sunday, July 31, and Kamloops Wildfire Centre fire information officer Aydan Coray says it’s classified as under control.

“We have at least eight personnel working on the fire and they have been assisted by a helicopter,” said Coray.

Crews are expected to be out at some point Sunday to check again on a .01 hectare-sized fire at Myriam Creek east of Armstrong and just north of Silver Star Provincial Park.

More information on active wildfires in B.C. can be found here.

READ MORE: Apex Mountain Village under evacuation alert, new evacuations ordered

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresNorth Okanagan Regional District

Previous story
‘Very early’: Scientists date when humans first came to Alberta’s oilsands region
Next story
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

Just Posted

Keremeos Creek fire was estimated at 437 hectares as of Sunday (July 31) morning (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)
Minimal overnight growth at Keremeos Creek fire

B.C. Wildfire crews will be on-scene of a pair of North Okanagan blazes Sunday, July 31. (Screen shot)
North Okanagan-area wildfires under control

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking Daniel Lampreau of Vernon, last heard from by friends on Wednesday, July 27. (Contributed)
RCMP ask for help finding Vernon man

The North Okanagan Knights will play their KIJHL home opener Friday, Sept. 30, against the Golden Rockets at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Bill Pringle Photography)
North Okanagan Knights to open KIJHL season on road