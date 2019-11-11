A veteran stands at attention during the 2018 Remembrance Day ceremony in Coldstream. Crowds are expected to be big for Remembrance Day ceremonies throughout the North Okanagan Monday. (Carla Hunt Photography)

North Okanagan communities gather to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the region

Crowds are expected to be large in North Okanagan communities Monday for local Remembrance Day ceremonies.

This is a chance to thank veterans living and deceased for their sacrifices for the freedoms we enjoy today.

READ MORE: More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

VERNON

The ceremony takes place indoors at Kal Tire Place. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. A musical prelude will be handled by the Vernon Community Band under the direction of Tony Rose.

The parade begins to form at 10 a.m. At 10:25 a.m., the Parade of Veterans, first responders, cadets, cubs and scouts begins.

The service will start at 10:35 a.m. with Ron Heuman as emcee and guest speaker will be Maj. Jake Flanders.

Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m.

After the ceremony, lunch and refreshments will be served at the Royal Canadian Legion in the Eeagles Hall on 25th Avenue (beside The Morning Star) as well as at the Army, Navy and Airforce Club at 2500-46th Avenue;

COLDSTREAM, LAVINGTON

Ceremony in Coldstream starts at 10:45 a.m. at the Coldstream Cenotaph. That will be followed by refreshments at the Coldstream Fire Hall. Parking is available at Coldstream Elementary School.

In Lavington, a pancake breakfast will be served at the Laviington Fire Hall from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Service starts at 10:45 a.m. at the Lavington Cenotaph. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony at the fire hall.

LUMBY

Ceremony starts at 10:40 a.m. with the march from the Legion to the Lumby Cenotaph. The ceremony at the Cenotaph begins at 10:55 a.m. Two minutes of silence will be held at 11 a.m. There will be march back to the Legion at 11:30 a.m. and a graveside service will be held at the Lumby Cemetery at 12 p.m.

Sandwiches and camaraderie will be shared in the Legion lounge after the ceremony. Families are welcome in the hall for soup and hot dogs.

ARMSTRONG-SPALLUMCHEEN

Ceremony starts at 10:45 a.m. at the Hassen Arena. There will be parade consisting of Colour Party, cadets, scouts and guides. Marchers are to assemble at 10:30 a.m. and march into position at 10:50 a.m.

Specators and wreath layers should enter the arena no later than 10:45 a.m. Chairs will be provided.

Everyone is invited to the Legion branch for a light lunch upon completion of the ceremony. At 5 p.m., supper will be provided by The Lions Club free of charge for veterans and $7 for non-vets.

ENDERBY

Parade leaves the Legion branch at 909 Belvedere Street to travel to Cenotaph Park on Mill Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

At 10:45 a.m. the Colour Party will advance while the Official Party will advance to the podium. That will be followed at 10:50 a.m. by O Canada and the Call to Worship Opening Prayer. A letter from the Prime Minister will be read, followed by The Last Post.

At 11 a.m. there will be two minutes of silence, followed by Reveille, Act of Remembrance, wreath laying, Honour Roll and speeches, closing with God Save The Queen.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
