The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club was named a recipient of the Regional Distict of North Okanagan’s newly established Rural Economic Development Service. (Trish Gobeil photo)

North Okanagan district invests in rural areas

New grants seek to diversify, provide opportuntities for rural communities in RDNO

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is the first recipient of a new grant from the Regional District of North Okanagan’s new service.

The RDNO is investing in the club to assist with the 2020 National Cross Country Skiing Championships. The funds are coming from the district’s newly established Rural Economic Development Service, which is intended to create a more resilient and diverse region through economic development.

The Okanagan Film Commission was also selected to receive some grant funds.

“At the heart of a thriving community is a stable economic base that provides opportunities and allows residents to enjoy the beautiful part of the world we live in,” RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko said. “That’s why we are happy to have established this new service to support our rural residents and businesses in the electoral areas.”

All economic sectors will be considered for grants, but those in agriculture, creative industries, tourism, technology and manufacturing and forestry will receive extra points.

Projects consistent with the Regional Agricultural Plan and Regional Employment Lands Action Plan will also be ranked higher.

Applications are now being accepted and groups or organizations are encouraged to apply by March 31, 2020. Additional information and application forms are available online at rdno.ca.

Most Read