North Okanagan exploring single-use plastics ban

As the discussion around waste management and green initiatives continue, the Regional District of North Okanagan is looking at implementing a regional regulation bylaw that would explore options for single-use plastics.

The five electoral areas and the six member municipalities in the region will be consulted before the adoption of the bylaw. The direction was given to staff by the board of directors at the Feb. 28 committee of the whole meeting. Staff was directed to develop a bylaw banning single-use plastics in the RDNO at the Jan. 9 meeting.

The exact materials that constitute single-use plastics and the regulations on these materials will be considered and defined by staff when drafting the bylaw. Staff will come back to the board with bylaw options.

“We recognize that having slightly different regulations in neighbouring cities and communities can be confusing, and, as a board, we want to be a unified front when it comes to regulating single-use plastics. By taking a regional approach to a single use plastics bylaw, we can ensure that the regulations will be consistent throughout the North Okanagan”, said Kevin Acton, Chair of the RDNO Board. “We are at the preliminary stages of this process, and are looking forward to the options that staff bring back to the board.”

In addition to exploring the regulation of single-use plastics, the RDNO will send a letter to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to encourage guidance and leadership on single-use plastics regulations from a provincial level.

The RDNO is committed to diverting waste from landfills and will continue to provide communication and education support on the importance of rethinking consumption, reducing waste and reusing items.



