The Regional District of North Okanagan is looking at banning single-use plastics. (File photo)

North Okanagan exploring single-use plastics ban

Board is looking at regional regulation bylaw

As the discussion around waste management and green initiatives continue, the Regional District of North Okanagan is looking at implementing a regional regulation bylaw that would explore options for single-use plastics.

The five electoral areas and the six member municipalities in the region will be consulted before the adoption of the bylaw. The direction was given to staff by the board of directors at the Feb. 28 committee of the whole meeting. Staff was directed to develop a bylaw banning single-use plastics in the RDNO at the Jan. 9 meeting.

Related: Regional District looks at single-use plastic ban

The exact materials that constitute single-use plastics and the regulations on these materials will be considered and defined by staff when drafting the bylaw. Staff will come back to the board with bylaw options.

“We recognize that having slightly different regulations in neighbouring cities and communities can be confusing, and, as a board, we want to be a unified front when it comes to regulating single-use plastics. By taking a regional approach to a single use plastics bylaw, we can ensure that the regulations will be consistent throughout the North Okanagan”, said Kevin Acton, Chair of the RDNO Board. “We are at the preliminary stages of this process, and are looking forward to the options that staff bring back to the board.”

Related: Salmon Arm plans to ban single-use plastic bags

In addition to exploring the regulation of single-use plastics, the RDNO will send a letter to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to encourage guidance and leadership on single-use plastics regulations from a provincial level.

The RDNO is committed to diverting waste from landfills and will continue to provide communication and education support on the importance of rethinking consumption, reducing waste and reusing items.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

Just Posted

North Okanagan exploring single-use plastics ban

Board is looking at regional regulation bylaw

Beer league brawl in West Kelowna blows up on social media

A video of the Feb. 17 incident went viral with pick-ups from TSN, and Jay and Dan

Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Robert Farrer wants to raise the costs of training one PTSD service dog

Me Too movement founder to speak in Kelowna

Tarana Burke will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 6

Crashes keep Vernon police busy

RCMP have responded to multiple incidents over the past 24 hours

Armstrong salon offers free haircuts for homeless

Crystal Cove Salon is offering free services to the less fortunate once a month

Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers on Transit Driver Appreciation Day, Monday, March 18.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

Bank robber sought by Kelowna cops

RCMP responded to a robbery at a bank on Pandosy Street early Friday morning

Unsolved crimes in Kelowna includes washer, dryer and more stolen from West Kelowna

CrimeStoppers searches for information on crimes from West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Lake Country

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Most Read