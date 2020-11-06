North Okanagan gets more than $13 million in COVID-19 relief

The provincial government is distributing Safe Restart grants to local governments across B.C.

More than $13 million in economic recovery funds has been earmarked for the North Okanagan.

On Thursday the provincial government released the amounts local governments in B.C. will receive through COVID-19 Safe Restart grants.

The province distributed $425 million to communities under the federal Safe Restart Agreement. The money can be used to address revenue shortfalls, reopen facilities, support operational costs and boost emergency responses to the pandemic.

“These funds will be available for immediate use and provide greater clarity as budgets are developed for the coming year,” Brian Frenkel, president of the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), said Thursday, Nov. 4.

Vernon gets the biggest slice of the pie as the largest city in the region, receiving just under $5 million in Safe Restart funds.

Coldstream will get $2.6 milli0n, Armstrong and Spallumcheen each get $1.6 million, Enderby receives just over $1 million and Lumby’s share is $764,000.

The grants also apply to regional districts, with the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) receiving $741,000.

Details are still being worked out for additional Safe Restart funding for local governments, including $100 million to support vulnerable populations, according to a UBCM statement.

The exact totals for local governments in the region are as follows:

Vernon: $4,997,000

Coldstream: $2,623,000

Armstrong: $1,608,000

Spallumcheen: $1,604,000

Enderby: $1,062,000

Lumby: $764,000

RDNO: $741,000

Total: $13,399,000

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus