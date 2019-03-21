Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers forward Warin Buzzell fends off the would-be check of Port Moody Panthers defenceman Cole Rohrlack during the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

North Okanagan Kings hoping for B.C. bronze

B.C. Tier 1 Bantam Hockey Championships in Prince George

The North Zone Kings will look for some help to bring home a medal from the B.C. Tier 1 Bantam Boys hockey championships in Prince George.

The Kings finished their five-game round-robin schedule Thursday morning with a 10-2 thumping of the Victoria Racquet Club Kings (0-5). The Kings can win the bronze medal if the North Vancouver Canucks knock off the Cloverdale Colts later Thursday.

The Vernon-based Kings finished the tournament with a record of 2-1-2 for six points. The top two teams in the six-team field advanced to Thursday night’s gold-medal game.

Andrew Teare and Jarred Feist had three goals each for the Kings, Deagan McMillan scored twice and singles went to Nolan Thomas and Layton Feist.

The Okanagan champions opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over the Northeast Zone Trackers of Fort St. John, with Devin Jameson collecting all three goals for the Kings.

The Kings then tied the Colts 3-3 with Jace Weir scoring twice. The host North Central Bobcats defeated the Kings 6-4. McMillan, with two, Derek Teare and Austin Roest scored for Vernon.

Caleb DeHoog had the only goal for the North Zone in a 1-1 draw with the Canucks.

The Kings’ all-girl goalie tandem of Kristi Vassberg and Mandi Feist split the goaltending duties throughout the championships.

RELATED: North Okanagan zone Kings collect playoff crown

* The Hollyburn Huskies of West Vancouver blanked the Fort St. John Flyers 3-0 in the final of the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North in Vernon.

Both teams were undefeated going into the gold-medal game.

The Huskies dumped the Peninsula Eagles of North Saanich 7-1 in one semifinal while the Flyers disposed of the Williams Lake Timberwolves 7-3 in the other.

Williams Lake edged Peninsula 4-3 to win the bronze medal.

The host Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers finished 0-3, dropping their final preliminary game, 9-2, to the Port Moody Panthers.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail
Next story
Sunterra returns as Bollywood sponsor

Just Posted

Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

City calls for public support of local events

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo and is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

Dust advisory continued for Vernon

The advisory was first issued on Monday, March 18.

Two avalanches confirmed at SilverStar, one in hospital

Two small slides occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday, one of which sent one to hospital

Temperature records broken across the Okanagan

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for months

The motorcycle rider had to relearn to walk after the 2017 crash

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

B.C., feds accused of ‘environmental racism’ over Site C, Mount Polley

Amnesty International Canada says governments failed to recognize threats to Indigenous peoples

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Most Read