North Okanagan Kings hoping for B.C. bronze

Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers forward Warin Buzzell fends off the would-be check of Port Moody Panthers defenceman Cole Rohrlack during the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The North Zone Kings will look for some help to bring home a medal from the B.C. Tier 1 Bantam Boys hockey championships in Prince George.

The Kings finished their five-game round-robin schedule Thursday morning with a 10-2 thumping of the Victoria Racquet Club Kings (0-5). The Kings can win the bronze medal if the North Vancouver Canucks knock off the Cloverdale Colts later Thursday.

The Vernon-based Kings finished the tournament with a record of 2-1-2 for six points. The top two teams in the six-team field advanced to Thursday night’s gold-medal game.

Andrew Teare and Jarred Feist had three goals each for the Kings, Deagan McMillan scored twice and singles went to Nolan Thomas and Layton Feist.

The Okanagan champions opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over the Northeast Zone Trackers of Fort St. John, with Devin Jameson collecting all three goals for the Kings.

The Kings then tied the Colts 3-3 with Jace Weir scoring twice. The host North Central Bobcats defeated the Kings 6-4. McMillan, with two, Derek Teare and Austin Roest scored for Vernon.

Caleb DeHoog had the only goal for the North Zone in a 1-1 draw with the Canucks.

The Kings’ all-girl goalie tandem of Kristi Vassberg and Mandi Feist split the goaltending duties throughout the championships.

* The Hollyburn Huskies of West Vancouver blanked the Fort St. John Flyers 3-0 in the final of the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North in Vernon.

Both teams were undefeated going into the gold-medal game.

The Huskies dumped the Peninsula Eagles of North Saanich 7-1 in one semifinal while the Flyers disposed of the Williams Lake Timberwolves 7-3 in the other.

Williams Lake edged Peninsula 4-3 to win the bronze medal.

The host Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers finished 0-3, dropping their final preliminary game, 9-2, to the Port Moody Panthers.



