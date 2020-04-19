North Okanagan municipalities comply with burn ban

Township of Spallumcheen, City of Armstrong have banned open burning, like the rest of the province

The Township of Spallumcheen and City of Armstrong are complying with government orders to ban open burning.

There is no open burning permitted within the city, and the township’s open burning ban may go until Nov. 1, 2020, said Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department Chief Ian Cummings, depending on the COVID-19 situation or other restrictions issued by the provincial government.

As of Wednesday, April 15, the Ministry of Environment extended the open burning prohibition in high sensitivity zones, and that includes all of Spallumcheen and Armstrong.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations issued a province-wide open burning ban that came into effect at noon on Thursday, April 16, until further notice.

Campfires/cooking fires are still permitted, however please check local bylaws at these websites:

http://www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca

https://www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca/

READ MORE: Open burning still cancelled, North Okanagan district says


