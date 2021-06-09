Kristen Megyesi with a large bag of coins donated by Alexis Park Elementary School. The 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon, which raised more than $92,000, was held May 27, 2021. (Submitted photo)

North Okanagan Radiothon raises $92K for critical hospital care

Funds raised go towards filling high priority needs at VJH’s women’s and children’s department

North Okanagan residents surpassed all expectations during this year’s Have a Heart Radiothon.

The 18th annual Radiothon raised more than $92,000, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation announced Wednesday. The event was held on May 27, when the Pure Country 105.7 team went live from the studio to raise funds for the Women’s and Children’s Health Services Department at VJH.

“Each year we are so appreciative and inspired by the support our community shows for this event. Businesses and individuals from across the North Okanagan step up and accept the challenges to donate and make a difference for our mom’s and babies,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation executive director.

“Although this was my first year being involved, it’s not hard to see how much this community cares for our hospital. What an incredible day of giving from the North Okanagan,” said Pure Country morning host Turner Gary.

Like last year, donations were accepted online and over the phone due to COVID-19 restrictions. New to this year’s format was a drive-thru site at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where folks could make donations through their car window.

Families and staff shared emotional stories of the care they’re received at VJH. Among them was Stephanie Mundle, who explained why her family supports the Radiothon.

“Five years ago, VJH helped save my daughter’s life. I had a typical pregnancy, but my delivery didn’t go as planned and I needed an emergency C-section,” Mundle said. “This incredibly scary time was made less so because the professionals looking after us had everything they needed at their fingertips to immediately help our family.”

If you missed the Radiothon and still want to donate, no need to worry; donations are still being accepted online or by phone.

Funds raised from the Radiothon will go towards filling the highest priority needs at the Women’s and Children’s Health Services Department at VJH.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
