The Regional District of North Okanagan board has delayed implementation of a food scraps ban program for six months to provide relief for due to COVID-19. (Black Press file)

North Okanagan regional district board delays food scraps ban

Move is to help businesses and organizations during pandemic

The Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors has delayed the implementation of the food scraps ban for industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI) organizations by six months.

This is to provide relief to North Okanagan businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diverting food scraps from landfills has many positive outcomes for the environment, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and the generation of valuable resources, like compost, that can provide benefits for local communities. There are also opportunities for organizations to rethink their operations and find opportunities for cost savings in reducing the waste they generate.

However, diverting food scraps is no small undertaking for organizations.

The process involves getting staff involved at every level of the organization as well as investment in collection equipment and developing logistics for transporting or processing food scraps to be composted.

“While this is an important initiative to keep unnecessary waste out of our landfills, we acknowledge that businesses are facing complicated challenges from COVID-19,” said RDNO board chair, Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton. “We hope this will be one less thing to worry about in the short term as we all adjust to the new normal.”

Another factor that led to this decision is that outreach and engagement with the affected organizations is not possible with the COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to current delays for the ICI Food Scraps Disposal Ban Implementation, it is well understood that many organizations are facing immense challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to these concerns, a six-month delay for the implementation plan and the expected initial enforcement period has been moved from July 1, 2021, to January 1, 2022.

READ MORE: North Okanagan businesses can have their say on food scrap diversion


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodMunicipal GovernmentNorth Okanagan Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Vernon Conservation
Next story
North Okanagan mayors help launch water work program

Just Posted

North Okanagan mayors help launch water work program

Trio appear in promo video created by Okanagan Basin Water Board

North Okanagan regional district board delays food scraps ban

Move is to help businesses and organizations during pandemic

2019 payroll costs City of Vernon $26M

City discloses remuneration report and CAO is top earner

Vernon minor hockey players make cut for documentary

Hockey 24 includes Austin Seibel and his Vernon Tier 2 Bantam teammates, filmed by Coldstream woman

Power knocked out for 1,700 Lake Country residents

BC Hydro crews on scene to restore the outage

‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Vernon Conservation

Officers begging public to keep garbage inside and keep bears alive

Snowbirds jets will not be leaving Kamloops, just yet

The Snowbirds have been in Kamloops since May 17 when a plane crashed killing Capt. Jennifer Casey

COVID-19 checkpoints ‘up to them,’ Bonnie Henry says of remote B.C. villages

Support local tourism economy, but only if you’re invited in

Eco-friendly bus service seeks to add Kelowna to Osoyoos route

Bus would stop in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Kaledan, Oliver, Osoyoos

Kelowna trial date set for Penticton quadruple-homicide

John Brittain’s jury trial will commence on Oct 5, 2020 in Kelowna

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

COVID-19 Pets: What you need to know

An infograph from Cyberpets.com explains how to care for your pet during COVID-19

School buses could remain parked as Central Okanagan students return to class

SD23 staff has recommended the cancellation of transportation services for the remainder of the school year

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Most Read