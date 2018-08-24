North Okanagan Santa Toy Run reaches milestone

Santas Anonymous Society’s 30th annual event for underprivileged kids goes Sunday, Sept. 9

It’s become an institution in the North Okanagan’s late summer.

And this year, the Santas Anonymous Society’s annual North Okanagan Motorcycle Toy Run to help underprivileged kids reaches a milestone.

The 30th annual Santas Anonymous Toy Run takes place Sunday, Sept. 9, starting at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Lookout at noon sharp.

Riders will then proceed to the Lumby Lions Campground.

Organizers are asking participants to bring a gift for the kids, adding that new and education toys for kids aged zero to 12 are needed, as are cash donations.

The event, dedicated to riders who can’t be with their colleagues for the day, also features a beer garden, door prizes, 50/50 draw and great food, provided by the Lumby Old Age Pensioners Association.

You can find more information at www.SantasAnonymousNorthOkanagan.ca or check out their Facebook page at Santas Anonymous Society.


