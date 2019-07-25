North Okanagan-Shuswap MP continues RCMP Appreciation Day push

Mel Arnold wants to see the federal government declare Feb. 1 as a national recognition day

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold is calling on the federal government to formally recognize Feb. 1 as Royal Canadian Mounted Police Day in time for the national law enforcement agency’s centennial anniversary next year.

Arnold tabled a bill proposing recognition of RCMP Day in the House of Commons last month, but with Parliament adjourned, the bill will not be able to proceed at this time.

In a letter sent to the federal ministers of Public Safety and Canadian Heritage on Thursday, Arnold cited the uncertainty of Parliament’s legislative caledar following the October general election in requesting the government recognize RCMP Day through an Order in Council to ensure recognition is in place when Canada’s national police force celebrates 100 years of service on Feb. 1, 2020.

“With the uncertainty of Parliament’s schedule leading up to the RCMP centennial, establishing recognition of RCMP Day by means of a bill is not feasible but the government of Canada does have the option of using a declaration,” said Arnold.

“The RCMP’s centennial anniversary is a fitting time for all Canadians to join together in recognizing and appreciating 100 years of service, and I sincerely hope the government of Canada will issue a declaration to ensure that Feb. 1, 2020, is formally recognized as Royal Canadian Mounted Police Day.”

Arnold’s ongoing efforts align with a provincial bill introduced in the B.C. Legislature by Vernon- Monashee MLA Eric Foster in May, and a 2016 provincial bill passed in Manitoba.

Ongoing efforts to recognize Royal Canadian Mounted Police Day have been driven by the Vernon-based RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Committee which expanded in May to form the RCMP Day in Canada Committee to build support for a national RCMP Day.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police was established on Feb. 1, 1920, when the Royal Northwest Mounted Police, founded in 1873, and the Dominion Police, founded in 1868, were merged.

The RCMP of today is made up of almost 30,000 individuals — 18,000 frontline members and 12,000 support personnel.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.