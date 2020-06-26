North Okanagan to receive emergency preparedness funding from province

Local district, municipalities will receive just shy of $87K combined from province-wide funding pool

Local governments in the North Okanagan will be receiving their share of provincial funding for emergency preparedness, to the tune of about $87,000 altogether.

More than 100 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations in B.C. will be receiving a portion of the $4.2 million that’s been made available in provincial funds to bolster emergency preparedness at the local level, the B.C. government announced Friday, June 26.

The funding is broken into two main categories: support for local emergency operations centres (EOC) and for emergency support services (ESS).

The City of Vernon has been awarded funding in both categories: $25,000 towards modernizing ESS delivery, and $17,500 towards an exercise and training project for the city’s EOC.

The Regional District of North Okanagan was also awarded just shy of $19,800 for an ESS Modernization project.

Meanwhile the City of Enderby’s EOC will receive $24,900 to be put towards equipment and supplies.

Several EOCs in the North Okanagan have been in full operation mode since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many have also been tasked with managing flooding operations during high water season.

The funding comes as part of the nearly $70 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund designed to help communities respond to and prepare for disasters.

“I’m pleased to see so much interest from communities across B.C. in improving ESS and increasing the capacity of their EOCs,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

“In B.C., local and First Nations governments lead the initial response to emergencies and disasters in their communities, and this funding will help give them the tools necessary to make sure everyone in B.C. impacted by an emergency is looked after and kept as safe as possible.”

Brendan Shykora

