B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth helped announce emergency preparedness funding for more than 100 local governments Friday, June 26, 2020. (File photo).

North Okanagan to receive emergency preparedness funding from province

Local district, municipalities will receive just shy of $87K combined from province-wide funding pool

Local governments in the North Okanagan will be receiving their share of provincial funding for emergency preparedness, to the tune of about $87,000 altogether.

More than 100 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations in B.C. will be receiving a portion of the $4.2 million that’s been made available in provincial funds to bolster emergency preparedness at the local level, the B.C. government announced Friday, June 26.

The funding is broken into two main categories: support for local emergency operations centres (EOC) and for emergency support services (ESS).

The City of Vernon has been awarded funding in both categories: $25,000 towards modernizing ESS delivery, and $17,500 towards an exercise and training project for the city’s EOC.

The Regional District of North Okanagan was also awarded just shy of $19,800 for an ESS Modernization project.

Meanwhile the City of Enderby’s EOC will receive $24,900 to be put towards equipment and supplies.

Several EOCs in the North Okanagan have been in full operation mode since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many have also been tasked with managing flooding operations during high water season.

The funding comes as part of the nearly $70 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund designed to help communities respond to and prepare for disasters.

“I’m pleased to see so much interest from communities across B.C. in improving ESS and increasing the capacity of their EOCs,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

“In B.C., local and First Nations governments lead the initial response to emergencies and disasters in their communities, and this funding will help give them the tools necessary to make sure everyone in B.C. impacted by an emergency is looked after and kept as safe as possible.”

READ MORE: No wakeboards urged on Okanagan lakes

READ MORE: Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Emergency Preparedness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Vernon forges ahead with planning of new rec centre
Next story
Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

Just Posted

Summer fun ahead for SilverStar Museum

Nature walks, bird watching, book talks and more among events planned for COVID-19 summer

GALLERY: Beaver, deer spotted around Vernon

Morning Star readers submit urban wildlife photographs

North Okanagan to receive emergency preparedness funding from province

Local district, municipalities will receive just shy of $87K combined from province-wide funding pool

Vernon forges ahead with planning of new rec centre

Mayor hopes community partners become involved with $90M project in the future

Controlled burn underway near Vernon

Fuel management confused for wildfire by local residents

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

City of West Kelowna to install trail cams to monitor turtle crossing at Westlake Road

2020 has seen an increase in turtle mortality in the area

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Most Read