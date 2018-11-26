North Okanagan wastewater recovery group formed

Eight men and women selected for group that will help steer proposed Spallumcheen plant

Environmental protection and sustainable economic development in the Swan Lake Corridor are the primary goals of the newly established Wastewater Recovery Community Working Group.

A strong response to the call for volunteers resulted in a good mix of applicants from all sectors, interests, and area locations. All eight candidates were approved Nov. 14 by the Partnership Team, which includes the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), Township of Spallumcheen, and Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB).

Working group members include:

* Alan Short (Avenue Machinery);

* Anita Rea (Spallumcheen resident with a background in community development);

* Betty Holtskog (Registered onsite wastewater practitioner);

* Douglas Neden (Retired water and wastewater professional);

* Leith Skinner (Outdoorsman/environmentalist);

* Marnie Williamson (North Okanagan Naturalists Club);

* Mike Broersma (Dairy farmer);

* Ray Ivey (Member of Area “C” advisory planning commission and Swan Lake local area plan advisory committee).

RELATED: North Okanagan parties agree on wastewater recovery centre

The working group will meet for the first time this week with elected officials and staff from the partner organizations. As well as learning more about the project and their role moving forward, working group members will also visit the proposed treatment plant location and water storage sites.

The group’s first task will be to help build public awareness about the project in general and to bring attention to a petition of Area B and C property owners within the proposed service area. The petition will determine if those property owners support borrowing $5.2 million over 20 years.

If the petition succeeds, and if senior government grant funding is awarded, the working group members will then begin gathering community input on project design, construction, and start-up.

Intended to improve water quality, support agriculture, enhance recreation, and enable suitable economic development, the $36.9-million project would provide wastewater collection and treatment facilities, as well as a distribution network to bring reclaimed water to area farmers. The project would service RDNO Areas B and C in the Swan Lake corridor, the Township of Spallumcheen’s southeast industrial area, and portions of OKIB IR4.

If the RDNO petition succeeds and senior government funding is awarded, project costs would be divided as follows: Federal/Provincial Grant ($24.3 million); RDNO borrowing ($5.2 million); Okanagan Basin Water Board Sewerage Facilities Assistance Grant ($5.9 million) and Township of Spallumcheen reserves ($1.5 million).

The partners have taken many steps to ensure the project is shovel-ready should senior government and RDNO funding be approved. These include signing a detailed Memorandum of Understanding, submitting a grant application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, acquiring property for the proposed facility, and developing a plan of action for public information and engagement.

For more information, please visit the Wastewater Recovery Project webpage at www.rdno.ca (Wastewater Recovery Project).


