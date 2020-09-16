North Okanagan’s screams silenced by COVID-19

The things of nightmares becomes a reality at the 2019 Field of Screams at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch on Oct. 2, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

No screams will be heard from the fields of O’Keefe Ranch this spooky season.

Ominiss Productions have pulled the plug on the annual Field of Screams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the ongoing uncertainty this decision was unavoidable as provincial health officials are predicting a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall and public health and safety to our staff and patrons must come first,” Glen Taylor and Matt Brown wrote in a statement issued Sept. 16.

For the past seven years, Field of Screams has been scaring thousands of thrill seekers from the Okanagan Valley and beyond at O’Keefe Ranch.

“We would like to reassure everyone that we will be back in 2021,” the statement reads. “Work will continue on reorganizing for next year’s event to include the new public health standards to ensure a thrilling and safe experience.”

Taylor said the team didn’t want to commit all of its resources to this year if they weren’t able to host the crowds they typically get.

“Without the crowds, we wouldn’t be able to survive,” he said. “We’re not the only ones that are having to deal with this, and we had to pull the pin.”

But, he said, this year will be used to plan ahead to the 2021 season and it will be bigger and better.

