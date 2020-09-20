The large and bulky item collection will take place for North Westside Road residents between Oct. 7 and 14. (File photo)

North Westside residents can dispose bulky items

Large household items can be dropped off at North Westside Transfer Station Oct. 7-14

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items this fall.

From Wednesday, Oct. 7 through Wednesday, Oct. 14, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, residents can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card only, for residential items only including: appliances, scrap metal, lawnmowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture.

No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item, the Freon decommissioning charge.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (Turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs.).

For more information and details about this collection please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.

READ MORE: North Westside residents ask for study to determine if they should stay in regional district


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Municipal Governmentwaste disposal

