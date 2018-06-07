Notice on title remains in place for Airport Inn

The controversial Lake Country inn’s owner requested the district remove the notice on title

The District of Lake Country has decided to keep a notice on title for a controversial inn.

The owner of Airport Inn Lakeside requested the title be removed, but district staff recommended that the title remain in place as the inn “has not followed the recommended steps to achieve compliance on the subject property,” according to a report which was presented during Tuesday’s special meeting.

The notice on title was originally placed on the inn because of various issues including the construction of a swimming pool building without a permit, beam-welding deficiencies, and failing to obtain final inspections of the buildings built, the report said.

According to the special meeting minutes from Tuesday, the district did not remove the notice.

The minutes said the district’s chief building officer was not satisfied with the inn’s conditions.

In April, a Kamloops judge sided with the district on its decision to not renew the inn’s business licence.

The licence was not renewed last year for various health and safety concerns including mould and electrical problems.

