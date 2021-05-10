Notorious Lake Country hotel sells

The District of Lake Country had hired security to patrol the grounds of the Airport Inn. (Black Press file)

A sold sign marks the end of an infamous motel in Lake Country.

The Airport Inn’s 5.5-acre parcel overlooking Highway 97 sold for nearly half of the $6.9-million asking price to a professional group, according to listing agent Jeane McBride.

While the land was only assessed at $2.2 million, the owner originally listed for $8.1 million. He dropped the price to $6.9 million in the fall of 2020.

“I’m happy for the seller and for the community,” McBride of Royal LePage Kelowna said.

McBride said she’s not sure what will be built in the derelict hotel’s place, but she’s certain it will be nice.

“I’m sure something new and beautiful will be built,” she said.

The serviced lot is zoned for another hotel or resort, multiple dwelling housing, recreation tourist accommodation and retail, so the options are wide open for the new development.

McBride said the seller, Raif Fleihan, is happy to see it sold.

The motel was first shut down for health safety purposes after a deck collapsed in 2017.

Despite numerous fines by the District of Lake Country and a revoked business permit, Fleihan continued operations, at one point housing nearly a dozen people.

Council ordered the 20-year-old motel to be shut down in summer 2019.

It wasn’t until November, after a suspicious fire and Fleihan was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats, the tenants were relocated and the building was boarded up and fenced.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the month.

