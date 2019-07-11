OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

OGO scooters will look to be the first electric scooter rideshare program in Kelowna. (OGO Scooters)

A new, cheap, quick and electric transportation option is coming to Kelowna this summer.

OGO Scooters, a part of Canada West Segway, are being launched in the Okanagan on July 12, and look to become the first electric scooter rideshare program in Western Canada.

Alongside the City of Kelowna, OGO scooters will be one of the first micro-mobility options for residents and tourists this summer.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna pens deal with e-scooter share company

“This is something that’s all around the world and we’ve been pushing electrical rides for a while,” OGO Scooters co-owner Kyle Leduc said. “We plan to make the Okanagan our homebase as that’s the reason we called it ‘OGO’. Our goal is to spread the electric revolution through Western Canada.”

READ MORE: Okanagan FC on critical final stretch of season

READ MORE: West Kelowna multi-sport dome completion on track

OGO Scooters will give a public demonstration of the new scooters at the Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre at the official launch on Friday at 10:15 a.m.

Through an app on their phones, users will be able to scoot through the city on one of the 60 scooters in designated areas.

Leduc said the scooters will help create green and innovative micro-mobility solutions in the Okanagan.

“The goal is convenience over chaos. This is what people need instead of driving three-four blocks, having to find parking and pay for parking,” Leduc said.

Two other companies, Spin and Zip, will be bringing fleets to Kelowna soon, as they were awarded operational permits by the city.

More information can be found at ogoscooters.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.