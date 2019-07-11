OGO scooters will look to be the first electric scooter rideshare program in Kelowna. (OGO Scooters)

OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

A new, cheap, quick and electric transportation option is coming to Kelowna this summer.

OGO Scooters, a part of Canada West Segway, are being launched in the Okanagan on July 12, and look to become the first electric scooter rideshare program in Western Canada.

Alongside the City of Kelowna, OGO scooters will be one of the first micro-mobility options for residents and tourists this summer.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna pens deal with e-scooter share company

“This is something that’s all around the world and we’ve been pushing electrical rides for a while,” OGO Scooters co-owner Kyle Leduc said. “We plan to make the Okanagan our homebase as that’s the reason we called it ‘OGO’. Our goal is to spread the electric revolution through Western Canada.”

READ MORE: Okanagan FC on critical final stretch of season

READ MORE: West Kelowna multi-sport dome completion on track

OGO Scooters will give a public demonstration of the new scooters at the Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre at the official launch on Friday at 10:15 a.m.

Through an app on their phones, users will be able to scoot through the city on one of the 60 scooters in designated areas.

Leduc said the scooters will help create green and innovative micro-mobility solutions in the Okanagan.

“The goal is convenience over chaos. This is what people need instead of driving three-four blocks, having to find parking and pay for parking,” Leduc said.

Two other companies, Spin and Zip, will be bringing fleets to Kelowna soon, as they were awarded operational permits by the city.

More information can be found at ogoscooters.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far
Next story
The Italian Ambassador sips wine in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Vernon

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Workshop helps Vernon caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

VJH Foundation to host annual Charity Classic

People are encouraged to register now as the event is already two-thirds full

Vernon Tolko United U15 boys dominate B.C. finals

Team wins provincial championship and Fair Play Award without conceding a goal against

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read