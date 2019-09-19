A shipping container converted into an oil recycling facility has come to Vernon’s Interior Freight & Bottle Depot at 4205 24th Avenue. (Submitted photo)

Oil recycling made easier in Vernon

A new, upgraded facility has arrived to the Interior Freight and Bottle Depot

A shipping container has been converted into an oil recycling facility in Vernon, making it easier for people to dump their used oil responsibly.

The facility is set up at the Interior Freight and Bottle Depot at 4205 24th Avenue and is an upgrade on their oil recycling services, according to a Thursday announcement by the B.C. Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

That means residents now have access to an easy, free and eco-friendly way of disposing their used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.

“Interior Freight and Bottle Depot has been a great recycling resource for Vernon residents for over 30 years,” BC Used Oil Managament Association’s executive director David Lawes said. “They understand the importance of properly disposing of used oil, and they made it a priority to upgrade their facility and install the best possible infrastructure, making it easier for their customers to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials, at no cost.”

The facility was funded by the Return Collection Facility infrastructure grant, which the bottle depot received from BCUOMA.

Used oil may be worthless to your car, but it’s by no means valueless. It can be recovered and re-refined into new lubricating oil and used as a fuel in pulp mills, cement plants and asphalt plants. In fact, vehicle maintenance facilities, automobile owners and other oil-consuming operations can use re-refined oil.

Used oil filters that contain scrap metal can also be made into other metal products like rebar, nails and wire.

A non-profit organization formed in 2003, BCUOMA has 300 of these recycling stations across the province and collects about 50-million litres of oil and three-million litres of antifreeze each year.

READ MORE: Vernon school digs up $2,500 recycling prize

READ MORE: Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Tempers flare during Sagmoen’s police interview
Next story
Guns, taxes, climate change and more at Armstrong forum

Just Posted

Oil recycling made easier in Vernon

A new, upgraded facility has arrived to the Interior Freight and Bottle Depot

Vernon Vipers add to den for home opener

Snakes add one, lose one in time for double weekend hockey play

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

Public feedback given at well-attended Okanagan Rail Trail event

Residents gave their feedback on design concepts for the trail’s northern expansion on Tuesday

Vernon’s two cents on Trudeau’s problematic photographs

73% of Vernon residents polled say Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell was ‘in the past’

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

South Okanagan driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, stolen vehicle

Provincial Mobile Medical Unit makes an appearance in Kelowna

The high tech hospital on wheels provides medical care for rural communities and during emergencies

VIDEO: Tempers flare during Sagmoen’s police interview

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Most Read