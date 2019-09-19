Oil recycling made easier in Vernon

A new, upgraded facility has arrived to the Interior Freight and Bottle Depot

A shipping container converted into an oil recycling facility has come to Vernon’s Interior Freight & Bottle Depot at 4205 24th Avenue. (Submitted photo)

A shipping container has been converted into an oil recycling facility in Vernon, making it easier for people to dump their used oil responsibly.

The facility is set up at the Interior Freight and Bottle Depot at 4205 24th Avenue and is an upgrade on their oil recycling services, according to a Thursday announcement by the B.C. Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

That means residents now have access to an easy, free and eco-friendly way of disposing their used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.

“Interior Freight and Bottle Depot has been a great recycling resource for Vernon residents for over 30 years,” BC Used Oil Managament Association’s executive director David Lawes said. “They understand the importance of properly disposing of used oil, and they made it a priority to upgrade their facility and install the best possible infrastructure, making it easier for their customers to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials, at no cost.”

The facility was funded by the Return Collection Facility infrastructure grant, which the bottle depot received from BCUOMA.

Used oil may be worthless to your car, but it’s by no means valueless. It can be recovered and re-refined into new lubricating oil and used as a fuel in pulp mills, cement plants and asphalt plants. In fact, vehicle maintenance facilities, automobile owners and other oil-consuming operations can use re-refined oil.

Used oil filters that contain scrap metal can also be made into other metal products like rebar, nails and wire.

A non-profit organization formed in 2003, BCUOMA has 300 of these recycling stations across the province and collects about 50-million litres of oil and three-million litres of antifreeze each year.

