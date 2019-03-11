phone in toilet (pixabay)

Okanagan bar warns of dropped calls in the bathroom

If you’re headed out to enjoy some libations make sure you hold on to your phones tight

The next time nature calls, you may want to think twice about bringing your cell phone along.

Staff from at least one local bar want you to keep close tabs on your phone, especially while in the washroom.

A funny, yet sign of the times, social media post recently surfaced from Penticton’s Barking Parrot.

“If apple is so high in fibre, why’d we find this in our ladies toilet? But seriously, STOP flushing your phones down our pipes,” the post stated with a picture of a damaged of iPhone.

n

Francis Dellosaand, graphic design and social media co-ordinator for the bar, Penticton Lakeside Resort and Hooded Merganser Restaurant, told the Western News that a female customer had misplaced the phone during a recent night out at the Parrot.

“The girl had apparently tried locating her phone from an app and found that it was still here, but she couldn’t locate it. Turns out it was stuck in the ladies toilet. Whoops,” he wrote in a message to the Western News.

The phone was reunited with the young woman but was not in working in order after it’s trip down the toilet.

Dellosaand said phones getting flushed down toilets happens from time-to-time and when it does it often means the replacement of the entire toilet.

“Most of the phones, because they’re stuck in the centre, end up being broken as our maintenance crew tries to extract the poor cellular device with an auger. Unfortunately, the exact number is unknown as many are unreported. We have to break the toilets to get it out when they’re in the pipes,” he said.

Although it creates extra work and extra costs, staff try to keep a humour about it all.

“In order of toilet phones, the most popular with the porcelain God has been the Samsung followed by LG, iPhone, and Nokia. In that order. We’re hoping to see in the future an upsurge in the Huawei,” he jokingly wrote.

If you’re headed out to enjoy some libations make sure you hold on to your phones tight.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire at Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s Ltd.
Next story
Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

Just Posted

Federal agriculture minister in Okanagan for B.C. farmers, tree fruit industry announcements

Announcements will be in Vernon at 10:30 Monday and 2:30 in Kelowna

MP Dan Albas calls emergency meeting after man identified as veteran

The West Kelowna man was found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp

Deceased Okanagan man identified as veteran

The West Kelowna man was found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp

Vernon staff recommends against potential shopping cart fine for retailers

Council to debate recommendation to vote against fining retailers for not using theft protection

New federal agriculture minister to visit Okanagan

Marie-Claude Bibeau is slated to be in Vernon and Kelowna Monday

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

Top Democrats called the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

Okanagan bar warns of dropped calls in the bathroom

If you’re headed out to enjoy some libations make sure you hold on to your phones tight

Man dead in single vehicle crash

Emergency crews were called to an incident near Kelowna International Airport Sunday afternoon

Most Read