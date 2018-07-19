An air tanker drops water on a fire last summer. FACEBOOK PHOTO/STAR PORTER

Okanagan boaters advised to watch for wildfire air tankers

Boaters on Okanagan and Skaha lakes are being advised to watch for air tankers

Boaters on Okanagan and Skaha lakes are being advised to watch for air tankers who are fighting wildfires throughout the valley.

“We thank boaters for their co-operation and diligence to monitor their surroundings while fire fighting aircraft carry out their operations,” said Penticton Fire Department deputy fire chief Chris Forster.

Related: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Air tankers are collecting water to support operations of nearby wildfires. When aircraft are approaching lake surfaces Forster said it is requested that boat traffic visually monitor overhead flight paths to avoid any areas where air tankers can be seen making passes over water to replenish their loads.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Missing First Nations girl has been found
Next story
Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Just Posted

Search underway for missing Lumby man

John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

Vernon RCMP make three arrests related to local drug trade

Three males have been arrested for several offences of trafficking suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Wildfire near Lake Country held at 7 hectares

A fire near Dee Lake is not expected to grow

New health sciences building for Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus

The new $18.9 million, 2,800-square-metre building is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020

Update: Growth anticipated for Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

The wildfire across the lake from Peachland is burning at 200 hectares

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts breaks fundraising record for Vernon Gallery

More than $62,000 raised for Vernon Public Art Gallery through annual event

Firefighters hold Pike Mountain blaze

No further growth expected

Keeping pets safe during Okanagan wildfires

Kelowna Riding Club, Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital and Desert Park Osoyoos pitch in

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Okanagan boaters advised to watch for wildfire air tankers

Boaters on Okanagan and Skaha lakes are being advised to watch for air tankers

Barn space offered to wildfire-threatened animals in Okanagan-Similkameen

Osoyoos Desert Park offering space for animals

RV insurance costs $1,000 more in B.C. than in Alberta: taxpayers group

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

Update: Placer Mountain wildfire, near Keremeos, triples in size

Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos

Most Read