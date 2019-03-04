Okanagan cab company phone number allegedly hacked

  Mar. 4, 2019
An alleged hacking situation of a local taxi website number has brought two Penticton cab companies together to meet this afternoon.

According to a local news source, an Eco Taxi Penticton ex-employee allegedly switched the number online.

Eco Taxi Penticton Manager, Raju Gill says Courtesy Cab and Eco Taxi Penticton will meet today to discuss solutions.

Constable James Grandy says, the complaint regarding the incident hasn’t been reported to RCMP and says in a case like this, the owner should report the issue to Google.

Eco Taxi Penticton’s number is 250-492-9999, but when called, customers are still being directed to Courtesy Cabs at 250-492-7777.

