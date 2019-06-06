Okanagan car wash fined by WorkSafeBC after death of employee

An employee was found dead in the storage area of the Super Wash car wash on Main Street

A Penticton car wash facility was fined $2,500 for a ‘high-risk violation’ that resulted in the death of an employee.

A 60-year-old man was found dead in the storage area of the Super Wash car wash on Main Street in November 2017 after falling from elevation.

According to a WorkSafeBC investigation, the worker was using a ladder to access a mezzanine that housed a water tank for the car wash. The ladder and the worker fell, which caused the fatal injuries.

The investigation determined the ladder was not suitable for use, workers had not been adequately trained about the use of portable ladders and there was no safe access to, or guards or guardrails around, the mezzanine. WorkSafeBC also found that the firm had not provided adequate worker orientations, had not adequately supervised its workers and did not have a health and safety program.

“Overall, the firm failed to ensure the health and safety of its workers. This was a high-risk violation,” reads the report.

