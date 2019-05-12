Black Press - file photo

Okanagan, Cariboo highways maintenance workers reach new deal

Employees of AEL, a division of Emcon, get five-year collective agreement with wage, benefit hikes

Employees of AEL, a division of Emcon Services Inc., and Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC) Local 68 negotiated a five-year wage and benefits review of their collective agreement.

The deal provides workers with increases to wages and significant increased employer payments toward the cost of the benefits plan.

The 50 employees include equipment operators, mechanics, traffic controllers, labourers, and road forepersons. They have been represented by Construction and Allied Workers Union, CLAC Local 68, for nearly 20 years.

AEL operates out of Merritt, West Kelowna, and Quesnel providing traffic control, snow clearing, and road maintenance services in these areas as well as for the Coquihalla Highway and highways 5 and 97.

READ ALSO FROM 2012: New road maintenance contractor to begin servicing West Kelowna Friday

READ ALSO FROM 2018: West Fraser Road washed out near Roddie Road

“The wage and benefits review resulted in steady gains for our members for the remainder of the contract,” said Jim Oostenbrink, CLAC Kelowna regional director. “It provides security and assurance for both our members and the company moving forward.”

The amended contract includes wage increases of two per cent per year over the remaining five years of the contract for all employees, with traffic controllers receiving a $2 per hour increase in 2019. Employer payments toward the cost of the benefits plan will increase to $1.75 per hour, with annual increases of four per cent per year. In addition, the boot allowance was increased to $150.


