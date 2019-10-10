(File)

Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

The cold is gone — for now — and the Okanagan should be enjoying close-to-seasonal temperatures with Thanksgiving dinners this weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt McDonald said highs around 10-12 C are to be expected across the Okanagan throughout the weekend — just a tad shy of the normal 13 C seasonal temperatures.

“It’s not looking too bad,” he said. “The last few days have been the cold ones. A normal low for this time of year is 3 C. We were close to 10 degrees below normal last night.”

It’s not all good news though, as McDonald said showers and possible flurries are expected for the region on Sunday night into Monday morning.

“Probably a cold shower down in the valley but on Highway 97C we could see a couple of centimetres of snow,” he said.

McDonald said despite the nearly seasonal weekend, now is the time to start preparing for inclement winter weather.

“It’s a good idea to get your snow tires on if you haven’t already. It’s not just a matter of having snow on the ground. All-season rubber just gets stiff in these cooler temperatures.”

READ MORE: Frosty, sub-zero weather on the way for Central Okanagan

Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

