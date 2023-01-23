Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack

Okanagan College faced a cyberattack Jan. 9

  • Jan. 23, 2023 3:00 p.m.
  News

The investigation continues regarding the cyberattack on Okanagan College earlier this month.

Unauthorized entry was gained to the college’s technology systems on Jan. 9.

READ MORE: Okanagan College caught in cyberattack

The college says certain information belonging to current students and employees may have been accessed.

Okanagan College will be giving students instructions so they can gain access to credit monitoring services provided free of charge by the institute.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of B.C. has been notified of the breech.

READ MORE: Okanagan College continues to recover from cyberattack

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
CollegeKelownaOkanaganStudents

