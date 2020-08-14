The Littlest Hobo was filmed in Princeton B.C. in 1963. Wikipedia photo

Okanagan connection to Canada’s favourite TV dog

There’s a voice, that keeps on calling me.

Down the road, that’s where I’ll always be.

If those words bring a smile to your face and put a tune in your head, you are of a certain age and you grew up in Canada.

The Littlest Hobo is an iconic television series about a German Shepherd that travels from town to town, helping strangers in need.

It ran first from 1963 to 1965, and was then revived for six seasons starting in 1979.

In 1963, The Littlest Hobo stopped in Princeton for the filming of Die Hard, an episode about gold mining.

The star of the show was London, the dog, and that episode featured Kennan Wynn.

When the show was recreated in the 1970s, the dog was also credited as London.

Several of London’s relatives, including Toro, Litlon, and Thorn, made appearances as the Hobo.

The Littlest Hobo often featured guest stars of note including, in second run of the series, Megan Follows, Alan Hale Jr., Karen Kain, John Carradine, Leslie Nielsen and Mike Myers.

