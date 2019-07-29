Okanagan dachshunds get along swimmingly

Kelowna Dachshund Club hosts pool party in Coldstream

Four little legs paddling fast and furious, wearing a personal flotation device.

Another on a miniature surf board trying unsuccessfully to catch a ball tossed by its owner. Two more being used as props for a reporter’s photo, the reporter in the pool trying to get up close with the subjects to get their tails. Er, tales.

Welcome to a Sunday afternoon summertime dachshund pot luck pool party, hosted in Coldstream by the Kelowna Dachshund Club at member Erin Green’s home overlooking Kalamalka Lake.

“I found out about the club through a Facebook post but I’ve yet to go to a function because we’re so busy,” said Green, owner of Olive, a fancy Isabella tan piebald dachshund, and Harley, your basic everyday red/tan/chocolate model. She and her husband operate a trucking company in Calgary and a fishing charter in Mexico.

“When they asked if anyone had a pool (for the party), I said, ‘what do you need, what’s involved?’ They said, ‘a pool and a safe yard. This is dachshund proof.”

READ MORE: Beez, Eggheads spell beautifully

On this hot sunny Sunday, there are about 25 varieties of dachshunds, aged five months to approximately 10 years, roaming around the backyard. Their owners are nearby, noshing on the pot luck food, or going for a dip in the pool.

Lots of the dogs took to the water, most with personal flotation devices. Others were content to run laps around the pool rather than swim laps. All of the dogs got along fabulously.

WATCH:

“They are feisty, fun and so funny,” said Cera Bollo, club member from Armstrong who realized a life-long dream of owning a dachshund when she picked up Hazel, her long-hair chocolate and cream pup. “They are the biggest cuddlers, they just want to be with you and around you. They’re very attached to you. They don’t have any problems with each other because they know they’re the same breed and they all get along.”

Emily Enoch from Kelowna founded the club to try and attract some friends for her dachshund, Ruby, though Enoch confesses Ruby isn’t a fan of club functions.

“She’s grumpy. I enjoy them more than she does,” laughed Enoch, who has watched her club grow to 700 members.

The club gets the dogs together and it gets the community together.”

The club has its own Facebook page under Kelowna Dachshund Club.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Just Posted

Vernon council considers more cannabis retail applications

Three applications - one in downtown, one near OK Landing and one on Kal Lake Road - before council

Friends rally for North Okanagan toddler with leukemia

GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $19,000 for Finnley Stanley; dance planned for September

Okanagan whisky lottery opens

You can win chance to buy a bottle of two-time world’s best Laird of Fintry single malt whisky

Reported North Okanagan wildfire hard to find

Calls came in Saturday about a wildfire near Becker Lake in Coldstream, but crews couldn’t find it

Vernon Tronson Road boil water notice continues

Poor water quality tests result in boil water notice being issued Friday

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

RCMP seek help finding missing Chase man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen on July 14.

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

Summerland once had multiple post offices

Balcomo Post Office operated from 1907 to 1913

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world

After more than 50 years of feminism there are still places that deny education based on gender

Most Read