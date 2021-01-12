This home in Okanagan Falls is one of seven new residences across B.C. that could go to the grand prize winner of the 2021 Choices Lottery in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (BC Children’s Hospital photo)

Okanagan Falls home available in B.C. lottery

Houses in Vernon and Okanagan Falls among grand prize choice in Choices Lottery supporting BCCHF

One of seven new homes throughout B.C., including Okanagan Falls and Vernon, could be yours if your winning number is drawn.

The BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has announced tickets for the 2021 Choices Lottery are now on sale until Thursday, April 8, or until tickets sell out.

The grand prize winner of the lottery can choose one of seven luxury home packages located in Okanagan Falls, Vernon, Morgan Creek and Grandview Heights in South Surrey,Vancouver, Courtenay and Victoria.

The winner also has the option of choosing $2.2 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize home packages. All prize home video tours are available to be viewed online at https://bcchildren.com.

The Choices Lottery supports research that leads to innovative discoveries and treatments, which in turn directly helps experts at BC Children’s Hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses. Here, hundreds of researchers work to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Lottery funds can help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into life-saving treatments – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids.

“During these uncertain times, the money raised through the Choices Lottery is more important than ever. These funds go towards groundbreaking research and discovering new treatments for sick and injured children across B.C. and the Yukon,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The house in Okanagan Falls is on Cabernet Drive, 4,400 sq. ft with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and located on Skaha Lake.

The Vernon home is located on Middleton Mountain on Mt. Robson Way, a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with double garage, 2,229 sq. ft. with sweeping views of Kal Lake.#32-1000 Mt. Robson Way, Vernon

Ticket sales for the 2021 Choices Lottery run until midnight, April 8, but tickets often sell out before the final deadline. There are more than 3,200 prizes worth over a total of $3.9 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars, including:

  • Choices Lottery Grand Prize: 315,000 tickets are sold to win a Grand Prize. Three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500.
  • 50/50 Plus Lottery: There are 482,000 tickets available for sale. Two-packs for $15, six-packs for $30, and 16-packs for $60.
  • Daily Cash Plus Game: There are 102 prizes available to be won, and 180,000 tickets are available for sale. Two-packs for $25 and six-packs for $50.

To encourage early ticket buying, the Early Bird prize is valued at more than $350,000 and has 51 winners. One winner will choose between a private jet to Maui, plus five nights of accommodations for six people, a 2020 Audi e-tron Progressiv quattro and $75,000 cash; or a fully furnished one-bedroom condo at Watermark Beach Resort, plus $40,000; or $250,000 cash. In addition, another 50 Winners will receive $1,000 cash each. The Early Bird deadline is midnight, March 25, 2021.

Individuals can purchase their tickets online at https://bcchildren.com, by phone, 604-692-2333, toll-free at 1-888-887-8771, or in-person at London Drugs starting on Jan. 13, or at Save-On-Foods starting Jan 14.

For more information visit www.bcchildren.com.

