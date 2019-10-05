Okanagan family takes unconventional pets for a stroll

‘They all love each other but they’re stubborn sometimes and need to be carried’

As they often do, Gary, Salt and Pepper went on a walk down to the beach on Okanagan Lake in Lake Country.

This is a common practice for the three.

Gary likes to wade around in the water but Salt and Pepper don’t like to get wet. Usually, they just eat the dry leaves on the shore.

Sofia Keyes and Gary(Steffany Keyes)

This is not as weird as it sounds, as Gary is a duck and Salt and Pepper are both goats.

But this doesn’t stop them from enjoying a nice walk with their owners from time to time.

“They all love each other but they’re stubborn sometimes and need to be carried,” said Steffany Keyes of the three animals.

On Thursday, the three were on a stroll with Keyes, her daughter Sofia, Joelle Morgan and Tay Auston, when they were spotted by a neighbour who posted a photo of them to the Facebook group Lake Country BC ~ one community.

“Only in Lake Country will you see your neighbours walking their goats and duck,” wrote Denise Fallis in the original post.

Some commenters on the post recounted times they’ve seen other odd pets in the Lake Country area.

“I saw a lady near Bel-air walking 2 dogs and a sheep,” wrote Lisa Daniel.

Jeana Burton added that she often sees a black llama being walked around with a red harness.

Just last week, some cows made a trek around Lake Country, though they did it sans any human companions.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country candidates talk climate change

READ MORE: Film celebrating ski and snowboard culture coming to West Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sjögren’s Syndrome support group to meet in Vernon Saturday afternoon
Next story
Use of celebrity memes in politics raises stakes for copyright owners

Just Posted

Sjögren’s Syndrome support group to meet in Vernon Saturday afternoon

The support group meeting takes place at Bean To Cup at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 and is open to anyone

Vernon Community School shares marvel of mentorships

Young girl starts new chapter in life with help with new book

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

Vernon meter money feeds family support

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society benefits from Kindness Meters

Impaired driving investigation finds Vernon woman three times over limit

But not before she fled from police at initial roadside stop and then hit an RCMP vehicle with hers

Three screams for Vernon’s haunted corn maze

Field of Screams dress rehearsal had international students, media jumping out of skin

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Kelowna Rockets grab 1st road win of season in tight victory

Kelowna beat the Prince George Cougars 2-1 Friday night

Okanagan family takes unconventional pets for a stroll

‘They all love each other but they’re stubborn sometimes and need to be carried’

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

Most Read