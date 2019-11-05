Actress Ali Larter will be in the Okanagan shooting for the film The Last Victim throughout November. Larter is best known for her leading role in Resident Evil. (Contributed)

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

For the next 25 days the Okanagan will act as the set for the film ‘The Last Victim’ staring Resident Evil’s Ali Later.

Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland announced the production will begin shooting on Nov. 5 and will use the landscape of the North and South Okanagan as well as Eagle Creek Studios Okanagan to make the film.

The Last Victim stars Ali Larter (Resident Evil, Heros, The Rookie); Ralph Ineson (The Last Jedi, Ready Player One, Guardians of the Galaxy); and Ron Perlman, a bona fide superstar known for such iconic characters as Hellboy and as Clay Morrow in his Golden Globe-winning performance in Sons of Anarchy.

“A film shoot with this calibre of talent is once again the result of what our region offers filmmakers,” said Summerland. “To have this kind of film production activity here in November is a boost to our local economy.”

Larter stars as an anthropologist trapped in a desolate, unforgiving New Mexico wilderness, struggling to stay one step ahead of a strange gang of outcasts being led by a misguided and ruthlessly terrifying idealist played by Ralph Ineson.

Ron Perlman plays the small-town sheriff who tries to piece together the events of a violent night with no witnesses and few clues, leading him and his quirky deputy deep into the vast and deadly landscape of the American Southwest.

The Screenplay is by Ashley James Louis, based on a story by Naveen A. Chapathuram and Doc Justin.

Naveen directs as well as produces alongside Peach Partners, Blind Alley Entertainment, Immortal Thoughts, The Catalyst Group and Todd Berger. Lukasz Pruchnik is the cinematographer.

For more information on the Okanagan Film Commission visit the Okanagan film website.

