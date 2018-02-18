Okanagan inventor to appear on Dragon’s Den

Marco Longley, who successfully pitched The HEFT in 2012, to reappear for development update

Vernon-based inventor Marco Longley (left) is gearing up to appear on Dragon’s Den for the fourth time, this time for an update on his successful 2012 pitch, The HEFT. (CBC Dragon’s Den photo)

Dragons are more than mere figments of the imagination that hoard gold and live solely inside the pages of a novel.

These dragons are fierce and some of which even breath fire. But, instead of stealing money, they provide it.

CBC’s hit show Dragon’s Den is on its way back to the Okanagan with a March 8 stop in Kelowna, and entrepreneur Marco Longley, who retired to Vernon last year, is ready to appear on screen for the fourth time.

”I was featured initially in 2012 when I successfully pitched my invention, The HEFT, to the Dragons and again in 2015 with The Twocane,” Longley said. “I was also featured in an update episode in 2014. This time, the segment focuses on what I have been doing and the changes to and development of The HEFT since the initial introduction to the Den.”

Backed by Dragon, author and inventor Dave Chilton, Longley’s creation hit the Home Hardware shelves in 2014, selling more than 350,000 units.

The HEFT is an attachable secondary handle that makes long shaft tools more ergonomic by forcing the user to stand upright.

“My wife and I started the invention process of The HEFT in 2008, and my appearance on the Dragons’ Den in 2012 was a dream come true,” Longley said. “I am grateful for all the support I’ve received.”

Auditions will be open to the public as producers hit the road visiting Canadian cities coast-to-coast in search of the country’s best business ideas in need of a Dragon investment. Kelowna is the show’s only stopping point in the Okanagan. Interested parties are encouraged to apply online and bring a completed application to the audition.

