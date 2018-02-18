Vernon-based inventor Marco Longley (left) is gearing up to appear on Dragon’s Den for the fourth time, this time for an update on his successful 2012 pitch, The HEFT. (CBC Dragon’s Den photo)

Okanagan inventor to appear on Dragon’s Den

Marco Longley, who successfully pitched The HEFT in 2012, to reappear for development update

Dragons are more than mere figments of the imagination that hoard gold and live solely inside the pages of a novel.

These dragons are fierce and some of which even breath fire. But, instead of stealing money, they provide it.

CBC’s hit show Dragon’s Den is on its way back to the Okanagan with a March 8 stop in Kelowna, and entrepreneur Marco Longley, who retired to Vernon last year, is ready to appear on screen for the fourth time.

”I was featured initially in 2012 when I successfully pitched my invention, The HEFT, to the Dragons and again in 2015 with The Twocane,” Longley said. “I was also featured in an update episode in 2014. This time, the segment focuses on what I have been doing and the changes to and development of The HEFT since the initial introduction to the Den.”

Backed by Dragon, author and inventor Dave Chilton, Longley’s creation hit the Home Hardware shelves in 2014, selling more than 350,000 units.

The HEFT is an attachable secondary handle that makes long shaft tools more ergonomic by forcing the user to stand upright.

“My wife and I started the invention process of The HEFT in 2008, and my appearance on the Dragons’ Den in 2012 was a dream come true,” Longley said. “I am grateful for all the support I’ve received.”

Auditions will be open to the public as producers hit the road visiting Canadian cities coast-to-coast in search of the country’s best business ideas in need of a Dragon investment. Kelowna is the show’s only stopping point in the Okanagan. Interested parties are encouraged to apply online and bring a completed application to the audition.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts
Next story
Update: Multiple vehicle incident closes eastbound Okanagan Connector

Just Posted

Okanagan inventor to appear on Dragon’s Den

Marco Longley, who successfully pitched The HEFT in 2012, to reappear for development update

Provincial program offers assistance to agricultural producers

AgriStability Enhancement Program benefits agricultural producers who saw an income decline in 2017

DRAWL searches for Okanagan Valley accent

UBC study wants to hear from Okanagan residents

RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka, 19, was last seen leaving a party on Burfield Drive Friday night

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

PHOTOS: Icing the competition

Skate Canada 2018 Okanagan Regional Championships skated through Vernon this weekend

Update: Multiple vehicle incident closes eastbound Okanagan Connector

Highway 97C is closed to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit following an incident Sunday afternon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Brakemen pulling out all the stops for 2018

Kettle Valley Brakemen planning some surprises

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Southern Interior receives as much as 30cm of snow

Environment Canada report shows deep snow in the wake of storm

UPDATE: Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Vees lose to Rivermen

First period proves costly in 5-3 loss to Rivermen.

Most Read