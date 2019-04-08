Okanagan man charged following alleged stolen truck roll over in Kelowna

Police said, the man was arrested on scene and is expected in court at the end of May

A 33-year-old man is facing several potential charges including impaired driving, following a single vehicle roll over on April 1.

The Ford F-250 pickup was carrying three people at the time of the accident.

“Police arrived on scene and identified a man and a woman whom they believed to be inside the motor vehicle at the time of the collision. A second man, trapped inside the wreckage, required extrication by the Kelowna Fire Department,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The truck is also alleged to have been reported stolen.

READ MORE: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

According to Cpl. O’Donaghey a drug recognition expert had to be called to the scene to conduct a drug influence evaluation.

The man is expected to appear in court on May 23.

