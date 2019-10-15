A road crew works Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, at the scene of a fatal head-on collision that occurred west of Salmon Arm on Highway 1 on Friday morning, Oct. 11. (Wayne Masters photo)

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Police confirm a 21-year-old Okanagan man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm.

The collision occurred 14 kilometres west of Salmon Arm on Friday morning, Oct. 11. Cpl. Mike Halskov of RCMP E Division Traffic Services said emergency services were dispatched to the accident scene about 4:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers determined a westbound Dodge pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound transport truck. Halskov said the 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

“Road and weather conditions were reported to be good at the time of the crash,” said Halskov. “Impairment has not been ruled out as a contributing cause to this collision.”

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene and was reopened at 9 a.m.

Halskov said Trans Canada East Traffic Services (Revelstoke) and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact TCETS in Revelstoke at 250-837-5255.

