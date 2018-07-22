A view of the Okanagan Mountain Park fire on Wednesday from the west side of the lake. Photo: Kathy Michaels/Capital News

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire continues to hold at 400 hectares

Crews are working to extinguish hot spots

Update 8:52 a.m.

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park is still at an estimated 400 hectares.

Crews are building hand guards and 20 fire fighters will continue extinguishing hot spots along with air support.

We will update with more information as it comes available.

Original

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park is holding at 400 hectares and remains active.

That was according to the BC Wildfire Services afternoon update.

”This fire is burning in an old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behavior consistent with big timber fuels,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

“The fire continues to burn up and away from the residences.”

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

