People sitting on a Peachland lakefront park bench look out at the rising smoke from the Good Creek wildfire burning across Okanagan Lake in Okanagan Mountain Park. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire remains active

The Goode’s Creek fire is burning at 577 hectares

The wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is still active, according to BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews are working on strengthening containment lines on the north flank and continuing to extinguish hot spots and patrol. A heat scan is being scheduled in order to find further hot spots on this wildfire to extinguish (it),” according to Wildfire Service’s website.

The fire, also known as Goode’s Creek, is still estimated at 577 hectares in size and there are 63 firefighters working with nine helicopters, the latest update said, July 28.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

“The fingers of this wildfire are still presenting challenges as they make suppression a time-consuming task. Fingers are the long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body. This wildfire brings tough working conditions for crews as it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain with no shade and direct sun exposure,” the website said.

The fire is considered out of control. It was discovered July 17.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfires cause havoc for humans, but not mule deer
Next story
Crews work to extinguish hotspots from wildfire near Peachland

Just Posted

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Restriction in effect for Crown land near Placer Mountain wildfire

The wildfire is located 37 kilometres south of Princeton

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

No changes overnight to Kelowna wildfire

The wildfire started from two youths playing with a lighter

Crews work to extinguish hotspots from wildfire near Peachland

The Mount Eneas wildfire is considered held at this time

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire remains active

The Goode’s Creek fire is burning at 577 hectares

Wildfire still out of control near Naramata

The Glenfir Road wildfire is still 32 hectares in size

Update: Planned ignition takes place on Placer Mountain wildfire

Placer Mountain and Snow Mountain fires near Keremeos continue to grow

Most Read