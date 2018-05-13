North Okanagan quilters, including (front, from left) Deb Matheson, Jan Aarsen, Paulette Webb, Sharon Eby, Marie Freeman-Marsh, Carol Cooney (back from left), Klia Cawston, Leslie Fargo and Randy Piccini recently answered the call for quilts to be created and sent to Humboldt in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team’s bus tragedy. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan quilters answer call for Humboldt

North Okanagan quilters make 43 quilt tops to be sent to Saskatchewan

Quilters rally when a call goes out for quilts.

A call came for quilters to make a specific block (quilt pattern) in the team colours of the Humboldt Broncos, the Saskatchewan Junior A hockey team involved in a tragic bus collision on their way to a playoff game on April 6. The crash killed 16, injured 13 and affected the entire country.

The team’s colours are green, gold, white, black and dark green.

The word was sent to friends/students mostly in the Armstrong, Enderby, and Vernon areas, (with a group also in Salmon Arm and one in Kelowna). Guidelines were given for the size of quilt requested, for those who wished to send more than just blocks.

The organizers wanted to get 200 quilts to give to the families whose loved one died, to the players, the staff, the billet families, hospital personnel, and the emergency response teams involved.

Fabrics and batting were being donated, long-arm quilters were ready to donate their services to stitch the three layers together, and guilds and individuals were volunteering to bind the quilt (finish the edge) and attach the unique Broncos’ label on the back of each one.

The blocks started pouring in.

“Friends of these friends also became involved and made blocks too,” said Armstrong’s Carol Cooney, involved in the quilt project. “Fabrics were cut to add strips between the blocks and make borders and bindings. Some quilt tops came in ready to send away, others just needed borders.”

Cooney said kits were made and many quilters took these home to complete. A sewing day was planned and on May 3, a small but dedicated group of quilters met at Pleasant Valley Quilting in Armstrong, where the majority of quilt tops were completed.

Klia Cawston, the owner of this quilt shop, generously donated fabrics for borders, as well as offering the classroom to finish the quilts. Quilters also donated fabrics and funds to go towards the shipping. Most of all they donated their skills of sewing, in this gift from the heart.

On May 7, 43 quilt tops with bindings were sent to Humboldt for this cause from this group.

“It took many hands, and many individuals taking time from their usual pursuits to make this happen,” said Cooney. “At times like this, there isn’t really anything that most people can do, but this is something quilters can do to help.

Previous story
Hops provide beer with so much more than just bitterness
Next story
Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Just Posted

Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion

The OKIB still has not started construction on its section of trail

Evacuation alerts rescinded for some near Killiney Beach

Kelowna - Property owners at 9294 and 9304 Hodges Road are no longer under the alert

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

Mother’s Day present eases Vernon single mom’s worries

Vernon mom, whose son recently battled cancer, relieved to have reliable ride

Hops provide beer with so much more than just bitterness

Ask the brewmaster at the Great Okanagan Beer Festival in Kelowna

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Breast milk bank keeps B.C. babies healthy

One mother describes why she donates to the bank and why it’s important

Most Read