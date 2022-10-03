Coroners and Oliver RCMP are investigating after two bodies found in a trailer Oct. 1. (File photo)

Coroners and Oliver RCMP are investigating after two bodies found in a trailer Oct. 1. (File photo)

Okanagan RCMP investigate after 2 found dead in a travel trailer

Not many details being revealed but the deaths are suspicious, said police

The Oliver RCMP along with the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a travel trailer.

On Oct. 1, at around 9 a.m., Oliver RCMP attended to a call where they found two people deceased inside a trailer parked on a rural property near Secrest Hill Road. The deaths are being considered suspicious, said Penticton RCMP.

The RCMP’s general investigations unit, Forensic Identification Services along with the BC Coroner’s Service are participating in the investigation.

Police are revealing little information about the incident.

The investigation is on-going, and an update may be provided when further details can be released, said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two burned bodies found near Penticton gun range

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Body of missing rafter recovered from Bugaboo Creek
Next story
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

Just Posted

Shuswap member Randolph Sam sings and drums in front of Vernon city hall where two new flags were raised in honour of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Friday, Sept. 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
‘We are not Native…we are Indians’: Okanagan elder

It was so hot on Sunday in the Vernon area that you could enjoy sitting on the shore of Okanagan Lake, soaking up the rays. Vernon established a new maximum high record of 25.3 degrees Sunday, Oct. 2, breaking the old mark of 24.4 established in 1904. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon breaks 100-plus year temperature mark

Tristen Phillip of Vernon was last seen in Kamloops after 12 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, and there has been no known communication since with family and friends. (Contributed)
Vernon woman missing in Kamloops

A woman from Clearwater, 35, has been identified as the victim in a motorcycle collision on Highway 97A near Grindrod Friday, Sept. 30. (File photo)
Clearwater woman identified as victim in North Okanagan motorcycle collision