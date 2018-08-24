Okanagan reaches Level 2 drought rating

The province is encouraging everyone to use water wisely.

The provincial government elevated the Okanagan to a Level 2 drought rating due to low flows in several important local streams.

The province is encouraging everyone to use water wisely and ensure local drought management plans are ready to activate if needed.

In the Okanagan Water Basin Board’s latest Okanagan Drought Bulletin, they say Okanagan water purveyors are generally experiencing average supply conditions, but regional drought conditions have escalated after weeks of hot, dry conditions. Kokanee and other fish species need sufficient flows in the fall to successfully spawn and fisheries scientists are becoming concerned about flows in several Okanagan streams, especially if the current weather patterns continue.

READ MORE: MORE MONEY FOR MUSSELS NEEDED

The province is sending letters to water users on those streams.

Given that water demand has also increased in many communities in August, the board is asking water purveyors to take a close look at current reservoir levels and downstream flows and consider ramping up communications with customers, increasing watering restrictions, or implementing other conservation measures as needed. Once again, the province is also asking licensees with upstream storage to closely follow their release schedule requirements to avoid low flows downstream and potential impacts to fish.

All independent licensees on streams, and all groundwater users who are on aquifers that may be connected to streams, are encouraged to monitor their withdrawals and ensure they are using water efficiently.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad
Next story
Wallet with $3,200 inside found on Keremeos roadway

Just Posted

Air quality sinks Coldstream paddleboard classic

Ninth annual Kalamalka StandUp Paddleboard Classic cancelled due to poor air quality

North Okanagan Santa Toy Run reaches milestone

Santas Anonymous Society’s 30th annual event for underprivileged kids goes Sunday, Sept. 9

Vernon councillor reverses shopping cart ban decision

Brian Quiring originally voted in favour of recommendation; now stands against proposal

Okanagan reaches Level 2 drought rating

The province is encouraging everyone to use water wisely.

Okanagan cities to be stifled with a heavy layer of smoky air

It’s expected to be a really smoky day.

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Wallet with $3,200 inside found on Keremeos roadway

A Vancouver Island man driving through the area found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Smoke causes visibility issues on Highway 5 & 97 C

Drivers are cautioned that smoke from wildfires is causing issues on the road

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

Most Read