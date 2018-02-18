Okanagan resdients have the chance to win a ride in the British Columbia Dragoons Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle. (British Columbia Dragoons/Facebook)

Okanagan residents can win ride in army vehicle

A social media campaign offers the chance to win a ride in the Dragoons armoured vehicle

The recent dump of snow across the region doesn’t stand a chance against the Dragoons’ new ride.

Following positive response from the public in regard to the visibility of the Army’s new Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) around the Okanagan, the local Regiment has decided to give the public a chance to get a ride-along in the 20-tonne armoured vehicle.

“As we have been conducting driver training in the area, the public has been waving, honking horns and even taking photographs” said the British Columbia Dragoons Operations Officer, Capt. Jeff Daley. “Now the public has an opportunity to go for a ride in the TAPV”.

The Dragoons have launched a program for the public to snap a photo or share a photo of the TAPV in the Okanagan over the next couple of weeks and they will draw a name for a ride-along in the vehicle.

As the local Regiment gears up for training on the new vehicle, many people have seen the TAPV on the streets as drivers become familiar with safe urban navigation techniques. In response, the BCD’s designed a program to get the public involved.

“All people need to do is snap a photo with their cell phone and share it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #imwiththebcd then like the BCD or 39 CBG page and we will pick a name from Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton” said Daley.

A new aspect of the recently launched program is to include the successful person’s favourite media person in the Okanagan. Once selected, the winner has the opportunity to take along their favourite journalist, radio or TV host as a guest on the trip.

