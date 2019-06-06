Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Though Environment Canada is calling for clouds and rain going into the weekend, sun is predicted to be on the way next week.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 19 C.

Tonight: Cloudy and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 7 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 19 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 7 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 8 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny; increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 18 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 9 C.

