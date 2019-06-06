Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Though Environment Canada is calling for clouds and rain going into the weekend, sun is predicted to be on the way next week.
Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:
Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 19 C.
Tonight: Cloudy and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 7 C.
Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 19 C.
Tonight: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 7 C.
Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.
Tonight: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 8 C.
Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny; increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 18 C.
Tonight: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 9 C.
Be sure to tag us on social media using #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to Penticton Western News photographer Mark Brett who won second place in the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards in the over 12,500 circulation category. The photo was also judged the best sports photo earlier this year in the B.C. Yukon NewsMedia Association awards.#Penticton #sports #Okanagan #baseball #photography #sportsphotography
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.