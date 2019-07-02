Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

Clouds and rain forecast for the region on Tuesday

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day Tuesday with showers in the morning and a 40 per cent chance of more precipitation in the afternoon, including a risk of a thunderstorm.

Kelowna: Mainly cloudy; a few showers this morning then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; clearing near midnight. Low 12 C.

Vernon: A few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 12 C.

Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 25 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm; clearing before morning. Low 13 C.

Salmon Arm: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 26 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 10 C.

Wednesday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 27 C with more showers later in the week.

