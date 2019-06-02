Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Enjoy the heat while it lasts

Bright sunny skies and daytime highs of around 30 C can be expected across the Okanagan-Shuswap region for Sunday, June 2 before the mercury tapers back to more moderate temperatures during the week.
A high temperature of 30 C is expected for Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton with a high of 29 C forecast for Salmon Arm. The region will enjoy a mainly sunny day before partial cloud cover rolls in overnight.
Daytime highs across the region will decline gradually before reaching their low point at just above 15 C on Thursday and Friday under scattered cloud cover.
A chance of overnight showers towards the end of the week may help to mitigate the moderate to high fire danger rating posted for most of the Kamloops Fire Centre.
